The Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra continues its 40th anniversary celebration with musical events at the Tilles Center, Morgan Park, and Temple Emanuel through early August. Music by Beethoven, Bernstein, Gershwin, Hindemith, Saint Saens, John Williams and Gustav Host will be showcased.

“We are thrilled to share some of the most beautiful and exciting music ever written.” Music Director David Bernard said in a press release. “These concerts will be a shared experience between the audience and the musicians, where we will explore how composers achieve music’s potential for expression. Each event will be an unforgettable experience.”

Upcoming events for the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra 40th Anniversary celebration include Worlds and Sounds, Beethoven’s EROICA from the INSIDE OUT, Virtuosic Visions, Symphonies from Space, Out of this World, and Bernstein and Gershwin on Broadway.

The next program, Worlds and Sound Works, will be performed on Sunday, March 23, at 3 pm in Massapequa, featuring the works of Dvorak, Haydn and Stravinsky, with Trumpet soloist Austin Benedict.

Tickets are available online and at the door.