The National BBQ Festival Returns to Nassau County this June

The National BBQ Festival is set to return to Nassau County this June after a 14-year hiatus.

The festival, over a decade in the making, will make its returning debut June 13-15 at Eisenhower Park in Nassau. The National BBQ Festival will gather the nation’s top BBQ teams for an ultimate barbecue battle with one of the largest prizes in the country: $100,000.

Friday, June 13, will host the first day of competition with an SCA Double Steak & Ancillaries event. It is open to individuals vying to win first through sixth place for the Double Steak category, while prizes for the Wings, Meatballs, & Long Island Iced Tea category will be awarded to first through fifth place. The deadline to register is May 15th.

Saturday, June 14, will showcase teams’ expertise in the National BBQ Festival Competition. Before the day, teams will select three categories to compete in out of a possible five: Whole hog, Pork, Chicken, Ribs, and Brisket. A team handbook will soon be available on the National BBQ Festival’s website. The grand prize winners will be awarded $20,000, a Grand Bell Trophy, and free entry to the 2026 National BBQ Festival Competition. The second and third place winners will receive a cash prize and Bell Trophys. The deadline to register is April 15.

Not competing? Not a problem. The National BBQ Festival is offering multiple experiences and fun for the whole family, such as but not limited to group classes led by BBQ all-stars to learn their secrets and taste their creations at different Demos & Pairings. A live fire-tasting tent offering unlimited samples hot off the grill, shopping at the BBQ Marketplace for merchandise and local essentials, a kids’ zone and arcade, and live entertainment.

Competition registration and tickets are available now on the official National BBQ Festival website.