Recent North Shore home sales showcase luxury and affordability

A trio of properties on the North Shore of Long Island recently sold, each offering unique features and catering to different lifestyles, from luxurious estates to cozy, updated apartments.

One of the standout sales was at 67 Barkers Point Road in Sands Point, which sold for $3.3 million on March 6. This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate offers a prime example of what buyers can expect in this prestigious area. Situated in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods, the home exudes comfort and luxury. As the listing notes, entering the property gives one a sense of “home,” thanks to its welcoming front porch, manicured gardens and well-thought-out floor plan. The interior boasts generous living spaces, including a grand family room and formal dining areas, while the private quarters offer ample bedrooms and updated baths. The outdoor space is equally impressive, featuring multi-level bluestone terraces that lead to an in-ground pool, surrounded by lush greenery. The property also includes deeded beach rights, a full-house generator and an orchard.

Listed by and bought with Maggie Keats at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

In Syosset, 90 Warner Lane was sold for $1.47 million. This sprawling farm ranch, located in the desirable North Syosset area, offers a rare combination of space, tranquility and convenience. Nestled on over one acre of land, the home has been meticulously maintained by its original owners. With 3,854 square feet of living space, it offers generous room sizes, including a formal living room, dining room and a newly renovated eat-in kitchen with modern appliances and granite countertops. The primary suite features an en-suite bath and two walk-in closets, all overlooking the expansive property. The family room, complete with a fireplace and the enclosed heated sunroom offers additional space for relaxation or entertaining. Additional amenities such as gleaming hardwood floors, radiant heat, central air conditioning and a generator make the home both comfortable and practical. With easy access to major highways and the Syosset School District, this home provides an excellent opportunity for those seeking both privacy and convenience.

Listed by Linda A. Viola at Howard Hanna Coach and bought with Linda H. Freedman and Christine Malloy at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

For those seeking a more affordable entry into the North Shore housing market, 1 Edwards Street #1C in Roslyn Heights offers a charming and updated one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that recently sold for $290,000. This first-floor unit, located in the Roslyn Gardens community, is a perfect option for first-time buyers or those looking to downsize. The unit is well-maintained, featuring beautiful wood floors throughout and an updated bathroom. A welcoming entry foyer and a spacious dining area make the unit feel open and airy, while the proximity to a new washer/dryer area adds convenience. With updated security features, including outdoor cameras and a doorbell system, the unit offers both comfort and peace of mind. The Roslyn Gardens community is known for its lush grounds and tranquil atmosphere, making it a desirable location for those seeking a peaceful yet convenient living situation.

Listed by Anthony M. Perrotta at Signature Premier Properties and bought with Madeline V. Yousefzadeh at Laffey Real Estate

Details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS