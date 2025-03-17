North Hempstead Housing Authority Director Sean Rainey leaves position

The town of North Hempstead Housing Authority announced Director Sean Rainey, who has been with NHHA for over 20 years, would step down and transition to a role in the private sector.

NHHA is a subsection of the government of the Town of North Hempstead which is responsible for creating and maintaining government owned housing. It works with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development on the federal level and receives some federa, state and local funding for its projects.

Rainey inherited the NHHA when it was in “troubled status” in the eyes of HUD and under his leadership the board improved its relationship with HUD. NHHA board members and community members alike cited Rainey’s hardworking attitude and great desire to improve town housing for all.

“[Sean] came to us from the Buildings Department, and he admitted there were a lot of things about low-income and public housing that he didn’t know, said current Director of NHHA Dolly Carrington. “But what he did know how to do was create. So Rainey created programs and complete renovations on our properties that really took our agency to the next level.”

Under Rainey’s leadership, the NHHA completed renovations on four of its six public housing properties -Spinney Hill, Pond View, Harbor Homes, and Laurel Homes— creating affordable housing that was fiscally responsible.

“We started doing sustainable renovations. It might’ve been cheaper in the short term to do carpeting instead of flooring. But that carpeting wouldn’t last,” said Carrington. “So he started doing renovations where we spent a little more, but we put products into units that lasted longer. It was more cost-effective over time.”

With the long-term savings, NHHA has invested in different amenities at its complexes, including gyms, playground and community centers, which have improved the quality of life according to Carrington.

Under Rainey’s leadership NHHA became a “high performing” housing authority because of the way it supported the tenants. NHHA created a low-income, tax credit-based payment method that allowed renters to pay a range for their rent based on their tax bracket, which created affordable housing without having to compromise the quality of the units.

NHHA was also building under Rainey. It’s no secret finding a home on Long Island can be difficult or expensive because lack of availability. Under Rainey NHHA created 77 units in New Cassel and added more units to Laurel Homes in Roslyn. This marks a significant milestone because no housing authority on Long Island experienced more growth than in Rainey’s career.

NHHA also manages two senior living properties- Magnolia Gardens in Westbury, and Manhasset Valley in Manhasset- that have gone through quality-of-life renovations under Rainey’s time that included a koi pond, a gym and a chicken coop at Magnolia Gardens.

“The senior housing is wonderful. The housing authority acquired it [New Cassel property] for free and [Sean] developed it,” said Carrington.

Rainey leaves behind a legacy in North Hempstead.

“[Rainey’s] efforts created a solid foundation for continued long- term success at the North Hempstead Housing Authority,” the Board of Commissioners said in a joint statement. “The success he fostered created a legacy that positions the authority to continue its success over the coming decades. We wish him all the best in his new role.”