Student honors, religious clubs and poll watcher concerns at East Williston school board meeting

The East Williston school board recognized student-athletes and discussed religious clubs, leadership initiatives and poll watcher concerns at Monday night’s meeting.

For the past two years, the Wheatley School has sent students to the Nassau BOCES Student Leadership Conference to talk about issues they are facing in their schools and communities.

Wheatley’s Interim Assistant Principal Mary Alexis Pace spoke about the impact of the forum.

“So often we feel a little bit isolated when we think about the fact that there are districts way out east on Long Island and even not so way west on Long Island,” said Pace. “Knowing what is going on in their schools gives the students a sense of belonging, knowing that they are all experiencing similar things, and an opportunity to hear from students in other districts where things that happen in their districts and their communities might be unheard of in our own,”

Student representatives who attended the conference spoke about their experience. At the conference, they learned about what is being taught in schools on Long Island, how it is being taught, school environments, academic pressures students face, and the emphasis on mental health in schools.

Students of the East Williston Union Free School District athletic teams were also highlighted at Monday night’s meeting.

The boys varsity indoor track and field team was recognized for its Conference Six championship season. The team finished in first place with a score of 136 points, 35 points ahead of Oyster Bay. The team also placed fourth in the Nassau County Class C championships.

The girls varsity gymnastics team won its conference championship with a record of 8-1. The team also finished first at the Cartwheel for a Cure meet.

Individual accomplishments were also highlighted at the meeting.

Following the students, the board turned to open comments, where a member of the audience approached the board about there being only two religious clubs—the Jewish Club and the Muslim Association—in the school district. Superintendent Danielle Gately responded by saying students have to come forward and request that a club be created. She said the district has not been approached for any other religious club formations.

The board unanimously appointed Erica Messier as director of social studies and real-world learning for a three-year probationary appointment. This comes as a result of the previous director, Wayne Jensen, being appointed Wheatley School’s principal.

Board President Mark Kamberg amended the nominees for individual three-year terms on the Nassau BOCES Board of Education. Originally included in the agenda were Fran Langsner and Robert “B.A.” Schoen. Kamberg added Michael Jamie.

Before the meeting ended, the public comment period allowed a previous audience member to reapproach the stand about poll watchers being improperly dismissed from polling places. She directed her questions to the board attorney and referred to a document stating that poll watchers can be present in the poll room.

The district’s attorney responded by saying, “The commissioner of education has held that there is no provision under the education law entitling candidates to have poll watchers in a polling place.”