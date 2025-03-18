Williston Park talks tax levy, community development funding at board meeting

Williston Park’s Board of Trustees held public hearings on the village’s potential tax levy and community development funding requests Monday night.

The board unanimously approved Local Law 2, which provides the board with permission to raise the tax levy above the village’s state-set tax cap of 2%, Mayor Paul Ehrbar explained at the meeting. He emphasized that he and the board did not plan on raising taxes above the cap and the passage of the law was a precautionary measure in case higher taxes to fund the budget were unexpectedly necessary.

“The intention of this board is to stay under the cap, and we’ve done it for a number of years,” Ehrbar said. “However, if the budget ends up going over the cap and we do not have this law in place, there are penalties involved. We do it so we’re protected. We don’t anticipate it going over.”

The board will continue to work on the village budget over the coming weeks.

The village’s board also unanimously voted to apply for $50,000 for a streetscape project on Willis Avenue and for $30,000 for their residential rehabilitation program, which allows residents making under a certain annual income to apply for funds to repair their homes. The board will be applying for these funds through Community Development Block Grants, a federal grant provided through the county, a grant which the village has received in prior years.

Ehrbar said the village already has funding for a portion of the Willis Avenue streetscape, which would likely involve upgrades like new lighting, light poles, sidewalk improvement, and brick work. He said he hopes for construction on the project to begin in early spring and for the upgrades to support the business community on the street.

He and the other trustees on the board briefly debated over how much to request from the county for the village’s residential rehabilitation program. Ehrbar said the village has been participating in the program for years and currently has $27,100 for the program that will expire on August 31, but very few people were applying for the funds.

“It’s a great program,” Ehrbar said. “It’s frustrating. We ask for this money and we can’t get people to spend it.” Ehrbar said he has been trying to carry out targeted outreach to reach people who may be eligible to apply for the grant, such as senior groups, but has not found much success.

Trustee William Carr said his grandmother had applied to the program and received funding for repairs on her home that she otherwise would not have been able to complete, including work on her windows, front door, and boiler. He and other board members said they hoped more residents would take advantage of the program.

One-person households making under $78,500 a year, two-person households making under $89,750, and four-person households making under $112,200 are eligible to apply for funds to make necessary repairs, weatherization upgrades, or disability modifications to their homes, Village Clerk Kristi Romano said.

To apply, residents can send a letter to the village. If funding is available, the village will forward the application request to the county, who will determine the resident’s eligibility and send them an application. Ehrbar encouraged residents to apply if they believe they are eligible and need home repairs.

A third public hearing on the approval of a cable television agreement between the village and Verizon New York was moved to April 21, as Verizon representatives had scheduling issues.