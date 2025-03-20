How seniors can age healthfully

Maintaining health and wellness is possible at any stage of life, experts say. Movement, proper nutrition and mindfulness can significantly enhance seniors’ well-being.

“It’s never too late to adopt a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Raja Jaber, MD, medical director of Lifestyle Medicine Programs at Stony Brook.

Jaber stressed the importance of protein intake to prevent muscle loss and maintain bone density. Seniors should aim for 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram per day; a mix of plant and animal protein is ideal, she noted. A diet rich in vegetables and fruits helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. She also advises limiting processed foods, sugar and salt, to prevent chronic diseases. Ideally, limit alcohol to two drinks per week.

Exercise is essential for maintaining strength, flexibility and balance.

“Stretching is important because we become stiff as we get older — aim for a routine at least three times a week,” Jaber advised. She suggests Tai Chi, a gentle form of exercise, to improve coordination and help prevent falls.

Cardiovascular exercises like brisk walking, biking and swimming — “anything that keeps the heart pumping” is key for seniors, Jaber said. Exercise stimulates the production of mitochondria, “our energy factory,” in addition to helping to manage blood sugar, blood pressure and heart health, she added.

Staying active also helps the lymphatic system reduce inflammation and support immunity, said Dr. George Cheriyan, DO, an osteopath in Garden City.

“Any one area that might be misaligned or dysfunctional impacts the rest of the body,” he said. “Movement helps circulate lymphatic fluid, flushing out toxins and reducing stiffness.” Cheriyan recommends strength-based exercises and mobility work, ideally under professional supervision.

Hydration is crucial for maintaining flexibility and joint health, said Cheriyan.

“Hydration isn’t just about drinking water but also consuming electrolyte-rich foods that support joint and muscle function.”

“Breathwork and mindfulness can further support well-being,” Cheriyan added.

Mary LoFrumento, a certified health coach at Harbor Green Holistic Coaching, emphasizes that physical and mental wellness go hand in hand. LoFrumento suggests “habit stacking,” which involves adding a new habit to a current one. She explained, “For example, when I go for a morning walk, I listen to a podcast or audiobook … Before you know it, the new activity becomes part of your routine.” Learning something new — a skill or language — also helps strengthen mental health, she added.

Social connection is especially important for seniors. “Retirees may feel isolated after losing the structure of their working years,” she explained. Engaging in social and community activities — like group walks, yoga or Tai Chi — helps maintain mental and emotional health, she said.

For seniors who are unsure where to start, taking it slow is key. “Slow and steady wins the race,” Cheriyan said.