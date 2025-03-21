Nassau County Museum of Art obtains new acquisitions

Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848-1933), “The Old and The New Mosques,” Ali Hassimin and Sultan El Carmel, Cairo, ca. 1873. Nassau County Museum of Art Permanent Collection; Museum Purchase.

The Nassau County Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, “Louis Comfort Tiffany: New Acquisitions 2025,” is now on view through Sunday, June 15, in Roslyn Harbor.

The exhibition features the museum’s newest acquisitions, including seven paintings and four glass vases by Tiffany; these are complemented by several works selected from the museum’s existing collection, which is the largest of its kind in existence.

“Touring exhibitions of Tiffany’s works and a comprehensive illustrated catalogue are all in development with the goal of expanding the reach of the museum, itself, and its preeminent collection,” said the museum’s Executive Director Beth Horn.

One of America’s most celebrated artists, Louis Comfort Tiffany transformed the decorative arts during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries; combining refined craftsmanship with a love for color, he was renowned for his ability to paint with glass.

Although Tiffany is best known for this stained-glass work, he embraced many artistic media, including leaded-glass windows, mosaics, lighting, pottery, metalwork, enamels and jewelry.

His prolific body of watercolor and oil paintings is also noteworthy, as he trained and began his career as a painter. Through his family’s financial fortune, Tiffany traveled throughout North America, Europe and North Africa in his early career, painting such foreign locales as Egypt, Italy and France.

The museum’s growing collection represents all aspects of Tiffany’s esteemed career.

Located at One Museum Drive in Roslyn Harbor, the museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Information provided by the Nassau County Museum of Art.