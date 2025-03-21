Schechter Long Island junior wins second place in LIU fashion contest, earns scholarship

Rebeka Hoberman, Schechter Long Island Junior and Sewchic4u founder who won second place in LIU’s fashion contest and scholarship.

Rebeka Hoberman, Schechter Long Island Crochet Club President and aspiring fashion designer, won second place in Long Island University’s (LIU) Fashion Reimagined video contest earlier this month.

In her submission, Rebeka promoted her successful brand, Sewchic4u. By placing in the contest, Rebeka receives guaranteed acceptance as well as a $7,500 scholarship to LIU.

Rebeka launched Sewchic4u during the summer of 2024 and has been actively promoting and selling the brand on Instagram ever since.

“I was really inspired by 2000s early fashion,” Rebeka said. “I wanted to create chic, comfy clothing. One of my biggest achievements was getting a viral video with an item I made, the chic and comfy leopard print sweatshirt, promoted by a popular influencer, and the video blew up.”

Sewchic4u’s marketing strategy relies on a chic and classy aesthetic. One of the models for the brand, junior Layna Botwinick, has promoted many fashionable types of apparel.

“It’s a really fun experience, I think, especially because I’m wearing the clothes that she created, so they feel extra special,” Layna said. “And I also love how I’m helping out a small business.”

When Rebeka isn’t managing her small business, she’s participating in fashion opportunities and realizing her stylish ideas.

“A few months ago, I attended the FIT pre-college program where I learned a lot of information about fashion – I was even featured in one of their videos on Instagram,” Rebeka said.

Rebeka also paints her designs in Schechter’s art elective, which is run by art teacher Ms. Markacs.

“Rebeka created a beautiful dress on a canvas. I believe she used Vera Wang as an inspiration for her design,” Markacs said. “I hope she will continue to stay with her craft. She is very creative, and I think there is a bright future ahead of her.”

Rebeka’s submission is just one of her great achievements coming in the future.

“If I do attend LIU, it’s going to be a great start to learning about the fashion industry and marketing,” Rebeka said.

“I feel really honored to be a part of such a special business,” Layna said. “I had so much faith in Rebeka when she was talking about creating her brand and to see how much praise it’s getting, how many rewards it’s getting – I’m really happy for her, and I’m also happy that I have a little bit of a part in it. Go buy Sewchic4u! Go!”

Information provided by Rebecca Bazini, SSLI ’26.