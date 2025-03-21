Upper Brookville village justice retires after 32 years, turns robes over to his son

As Upper Brookville Village Justice John Pieper steps down from his role after 32 years, his son Troy Pieper, a resident of the neighboring Village of Muttontown, readies to take his place.

“I have big shoes to fill, but at the same time I feel like I’ve been witness to the perfect model for this position,” Troy Pieper said.

“I’m happy to turn the robes over to Troy,” John Pieper said.

He said his son was appointed by Mayor Elliot Conway to succeed him.

“Justice Pieper will be sorely missed, for sure,” Conway said of the Pieper father. “His 32 years of outstanding and exemplary service has enhanced the village and will have a lasting impact.”

In the three decades he has served as justice, a volunteer position within the village, John Pieper has seen five mayors take a seat on the board of trustees and has presided over 10,000 cases.

“It was a wonderful experience,” John Pieper said of his time as village justice.

In one instance, when two neighbors disputed a harsh light outside one of their homes, the police drove John Pieper to the residence and invited him in to examine it from their bedroom. After a quick examination, he said the matter was easily resolved with a flood light.

In another instance, he said a man was found speeding in the village, claiming it was because a bee was trapped in his car with him. After he was pulled over a second time and said the same thing, police found a jar for the bug in his vehicle.

But no matter the case, John Pieper said those who come in and out of the courtroom are always respectful, saying “thank you” as they leave—despite the fine in their pocket. John Pieper said many of the tickets come from people passing through the village, who may be unfamiliar with the village’s strict speed limits.

“My father feels a responsibility to the people that are not from Upper Brookville, to give them a fair shake,” Troy Pieper said.

John Pieper said he was interested in law from the time he was little. While growing up, the father of a neighboring family was a lawyer, and he always respected him. In college, John Pieper said he studied political science and went to law school.

John Pieper graduated from St. John’s Law School in 1970 before reporting to the army. John Pieper was supposed to go to Vietnam, but at the last minute, he was sent to teach at the intelligence school.

“I really tip my hat to the army,” he said.

From teaching at the intelligence school, John Pieper said he learned from his students that he was a good teacher and then sought to teach at law school once returning from the army.

Shortly after his return to Long Island, he founded the family’s business, Pieper Bar Review, and began teaching at nearby law schools, like Hofstra, Fordham and Brooklyn.

Despite his dedication to studying, John Pieper had an adventurous spirit. In college, he owned a motorcycle that he later sold to buy his wife, Karin, her engagement ring.

When he turned 50, he said he bought a Harley Davidson low rider. Troy Pieper said that since he bought his second bike, he has ridden it across the country, taking the bar exam in over 33 states. One of his favorites, Troy Pieper said, is Idaho, which pictures a potato on the certificate.

He said that while a law degree is not required to serve in the role, it offers an important perspective throughout the process.

“It’s really a volunteer position to help the community,” Troy Pieper said. “For us, it’s an interesting way to use our profession.”

He said it offers a new perspective to the process.

“To be on the other side of the bench is kind of fun,” Troy Pieper said.

But John and Troy Pieper aren’t the only lawyers in the family. John Pieper’s son, Damien Pieper, is the Village of Flower Hill’s associate justice, and his daughter, Kristina, works at the state general counsel’s office.

In his retirement, John Pieper said he’s excited to spend more time with his family—especially his five grandchildren, whom he often visits.

“They give me such joy,” John Pieper said.

In addition to spending time with family and friends, he said he will continue to read the law journal and update his sons with anything interesting he finds.

Troy Pieper said he’s excited to take over his father’s role, especially because he’s had him as a guide and mentor leading up to this point.

“He’s worked closely with his dad for 21 years at Pieper Bar Review. They share the same DNA and temperament. They’re both easy going, fair minded with traditional values. We are delighted Troy is joining us,” Conway said.