Explore nature at the Center for Science’s Spring Break Festival

The Center for Science at Tanglewood Preserve in Rockville Centre is hosting its annual Nature Festival from April 12 to 19, offering an exciting opportunity for children and families to explore the outdoors.

The event, which includes various nature-themed activities, is the perfect way to enjoy spring break while learning about local wildlife and the environment.

Visitors can dive into the wonders of nature with crafts, scavenger hunts, bug hikes and pond scooping. Throughout the week, science educators will guide participants through the preserve’s 11 acres, providing insights into the plants and animals that call the area home. Kids can also get creative by making nature-inspired arts and crafts to take home.

The festival will take place daily except Wednesday, April 16. Admission includes access to the Dinosaurs! exhibit, where families can enjoy the state’s largest collection of robotic dinosaurs. There will also be live animal displays featuring reptiles, birds, and more. Tickets are $12 for children ages 2-13, $15 for adults and children 14 and older, and $12 for seniors over 65.

“The spring season is the perfect time to engage with nature and the Tanglewood Preserve comes to life with plants, animals and insects.

Our Nature Festival offers a hands-on experience that fosters curiosity and learning in a fun, interactive way,” said Ray Ann Havasy, executive director of the Center for Science. “It’s an ideal outing for families looking to inspire their children’s love for nature and science.”

The festival is just one of many educational programs offered by the Center for Science.