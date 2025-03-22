New beginnings: The Ezdrin, Woods, & Gluzberg P.C. hold grand opening of new offices

The Ezdrin, Woods, & Gluzberg, P.C. law firm officially opened its new office in Syosset with a grand re-opening on March 19.

According to principal attorney Charo Ezdrin, the celebration drew a large part of the community:

“It was so incredible, and the support was tremendous,” Ezdrin said. “Several Judges, the entire Chamber of Commerce, friends, family, neighbors, and clients attended. I’m so glad so many people were able to come out to help celebrate this.”

Chamber of Commerce president Russell Green offered endearment when speaking on the former chamber president Charo Ezdrin. Green expressed his excitement for Ezdrin and the firm’s growing success, stating that Ezdrin is an amazing person and lawyer.

The once small law firm established in 2010 by Ezdrin has now grown into a large production with three associate attorneys and two paralegals.

The new site of the law firm sits across the street from its previous location. The new office was designed to accommodate The Ezdrin, Woods, & Gluzberg, P.C. Law firm’s growing team. “Now that we have the extra space, we can host more externs and interns, host conferences and meetings in person, and with Zoom, we just love the new space.” Principal attorney Charo Ezdrin said in an interview.

Ezdrin expressed gratitude to her old friend, Jack Biondo, who helped the firm find its new home.

“I was fortunate enough to be approached (by Biondo). I have known Jack for over 50 years through the chamber and through being neighbors, “he said he had an available office space and that he would love to have me as a tenant. I looked and it was a very big space and I saw a vision of what I could turn it into. I have a lot of gratitude for Jack Biondo.”

Ezdrin said he is grateful to the firm’s clientele for their never-ending support, which has aided the growth of the Ezdrin, Woods, & Gluzberg, P.C. Law firm. “The growth has been phenomenal, and based on my clients’ recommendations and their support, we have been able to grow and open up this very modern, spacious firm.”