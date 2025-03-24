Chabad of Manhasset’s Rabbi Levi Paltiel with his family at the “Purim in Persia” celebration

Chabad of Manhasset transported guests back in time with a “Purim in Persia” celebration at the Starry Ballroom, immersing the community in the royal splendor of the Purim story. The evening was filled with joy, tradition and interactive experiences for all ages.

The event featured a lively Megillah reading, retelling the miraculous story of Queen Esther and Mordechai’s courage in saving the Jewish people.

Guests embraced the theme with Persian-inspired décor, a royal feast and dazzling costumes. Rabbi Levi Paltiel and his entire family dressed as Persian royalty, adding to the authenticity and festive spirit of the evening.

The Starry Ballroom was adorned with luxurious Persian-style décor, creating an immersive atmosphere. Elegant couches and an open bar provided a relaxing lounge area for adults to enjoy, while families mingled and celebrated.

Guests indulged in a sumptuous Persian feast, featuring traditional delicacies that delighted the crowd. The evening was also packed with entertainment and hands-on activities, including a photo booth where guests captured their Purim memories in royal style, and activity for children to decorate their own crowns, and opportunity for kids to practice writing their own Megillah, connecting deeply with the holiday’s meaning, and face painting for an added layer of fun and excitement for the little ones.

“Purim is a time of miracles, joy, and bringing people together,” said Rabbi Levi Paltiel of Chabad of Manhasset. “With ‘Purim in Persia,’ we wanted to create an experience where people could truly feel the richness of our heritage and the power of community. Seeing families and friends celebrate together in such a vibrant way was incredibly meaningful.”

The event welcomed both longtime community members and new faces, fostering a deep sense of Jewish unity and pride.

The night’s celebrations beautifully embodied the mitzvot of Purim—hearing the Megillah, sharing Mishloach Manot (Purim gifts), giving Matanot L’Evyonim (charity to those in need) and rejoicing together at a festive meal.

As Chabad of Manhasset continues to strengthen Jewish life in the community, it is launching a new initiative: gifting every Jewish household in Manhasset a box of Shmurah Matzah for the Seder night.

“The Seder is a powerful experience of faith, family and tradition,” said Rabbi Paltiel. “We want every Jew in Manhasset to have authentic, hand-baked Shmurah Matzah to elevate their Pesach experience.”

Community members are encouraged to reach out to receive their very own Shmurah Matzah and to take part in this meaningful initiative. To sign up, visit chabadmanhasset.org/matzah.

Chabad of Manhasset continues to offer engaging programs and events throughout the year. To stay updated on upcoming celebrations and learning opportunities, visit chabadmanhasset.org or contact Rabbi Levi Paltiel at 516-234-3596 or levipaltiel@gmail.com.

Submitted by Chabad of Manhasset.