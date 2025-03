Hempstead Harbor in the early hours of the morning (Photo courtesy of Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor)

The Glen Cove Police Department reported that they found an unidentified body in the Hempstead Harbor just off of the Welwyn Preserve.

A lieutenant from the police department confirmed that the body was found at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 27. An investigation is underway but Glen Cove police said the death does not seem to be caused by criminal nature.