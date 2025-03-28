Adventures in Learning to host Spring Soiree fundraiser

Ellen and Frank Coughlin, who will be honored at the Adventures in Learning Spring Soiree

Adventures in Learning will be hosting its annual Spring Soiree on Friday, April 4, where a husband and his late wife will be honored for their dedication to the organization.

Adventures in Learning is an after school program for underserved children in kindergarten through sixth grade, providing enriching and empowering programs for children in Manhasset and Great Neck for more than 50 years. It was founded by the Congregational Church of Manhasset.

The program is provided at both the Hagedorn Community Center at the Manhasset/Great Neck EOC and John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Great Neck.

The Spring Soiree, one of the Adventures in Learning’s fundraising events, will be hosted at the Manhasset Bay Yacht Club in Port Washington. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

To be honored at the event are Frank Coughlin and his late wife Ellen Coughlin, who will be honored in her memory.

Frank Coughlin, a Manhasset native and well-known voice of local sporting events, and Ellen Coughlin were active members of their community who were devoted to various local nonprofits and organizations. Notably, the married couple were dedicated volunteers at Adventures in Learning as well.

“She was warm, witty and intelligent. Ellen had a heart filled with compassion and love for her family, friends and the underserved of her community,” Adventures in Learning wrote.

Tickets start at $130 for young adults, ages 21 to 30, and $200 for individuals over 30.

The soiree will include dinner, dancing, a live auction and raffle prizes – including Knicks tickets, a hibachi dinner party, a guest bartender happy hour at Schout Bay Tavern, David Yurman diamond and pearl earrings and a $1,000 gift card to the Americana.

Tickets for the Kash for Kids Raffle are $100. Sponsorship tickets range from $1,000-$25,000.

Tickets, other ways to donate and sponsorship information can be found on the Adventures in Learning website.