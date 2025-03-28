Brush fire temporarily knocks out LIRR service in East Hills

A brush fire broke out near Mimosa Drive in East Hills after 5 p.m. on Friday, March 28. According to the MTA, Long Island Rail Road service to Oyster Bay was temporarily suspended as flames spread just east of the railroad tracks.

According to the Nassau County Fire and Rescue Dispatch, around 10 fire departments responded to the mutual aid call and extinguished the fire in around two hours.

The 5:51 p.m. and 6:41 p.m. trains from Jamaica to Oyster Bay were cancelled as firefighters fought the flames behind the homes on Mimosa Drive parallel to the railroad tracks. The MTA said the eastbound 6:40 p.m. train from Long Island City to Oyster Bay would operate with 15 to 20-minute delays, while the westbound 7:09 p.m. train from Oyster Bay to Jamaica ran with 10 to 15-minute delays as they restored service.