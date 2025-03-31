Exhibit “Deep Cuts” by artist Kevin Long raises over $5K for cancer center

Artist and cancer survivor Kevin Long has helped raise more than $5,000 for the Sid Jacobson JCC Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center through his exhibit “Prime Cuts.”

More than 100 visitors packed the artSPACE at Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills on Sunday, March 23, to celebrate the opening of “Prime Cuts,” an exhibit running through April that features often surreal collages pieced together from found photographs created by cancer survivor Kevin Long.

The opening event raised over $5,000 for the Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center at Sid Jacobson. All proceeds from each purchase of the more than 70 pieces of art will benefit the center’s free services for individuals affected by cancer and their families.

“Kevin isn’t only an amazing artist, he’s also a very active member of our center,” said Randy Hight, director of the Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center. “He’s taken part in many of the services we offer—from our Power of Words Writing Workshop to our walking group and peer support programs. Seeing the community come out in such strong numbers to support Kevin and the center was incredibly moving.”

While he has no formal art training, Long dove into the medium after being diagnosed with cancer more than four years ago when he needed something to get him through his journey.

Long repurposes the images into new, often surreal scenes after cutting out whatever interesting scenes he finds in old magazines like Life or National Geographic, whether fashionable Victorian people or pastel-colored flowers.

Long also said the process of creating the collages is an accessible and low-stress creative outlet.

“If you mess up while cutting something, if you cut off someone’s arm, it’s OK,” Long said. “You can just put a strawberry there, and it might work out really well.”

Feeling a need to find more community in his life, Long said he found Sid Jacobson’s cancer center and felt a sense of belonging by going to events and dinners with new friends with whom he could feel comfortable talking about life.

“Cancer takes—and the [Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness] Center gives,” Long said at his exhibit’s opening. “They give support, community and care. And all they ever ask for in return is that you take good care of yourself. I’m proud to give back in my own way.”

The show has sold more than 30 pieces of art so far and will continue to be displayed at Sid Jacobson JCC’s artSPACE in East Hills through the end of April. For more information about Prime Cuts, visit sjjcc.org/artspace.