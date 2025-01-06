Former NBA players coach kids at Sid Jacobson

Former professional basketball players Ricky Davis and Michael Sweetney led kids through basketball drills at Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center last Thursday.

The East Hills clinic was attended by nearly 30 kids from the ages of 8 to 12. At the beginning, attending kids were split up by age with 10- to 12-year-olds starting with Sweetney and 8- to 9-year-old starting with Davis.



The two former professional players then began taking their individual groups and leading them through drills. Sweetney began working with his group on passing the ball and scoring at the rim.



Davis worked with his group on dribbling, emphasizing hand-eye-coordination, as well as working on layups near the basket.



After the first drill, Sweetney took his group through exercises emphasizing defense, while Davis continued to focus on dribbling with his group.



Both men emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes and having fun while helping the kids work on honing their skills.

took his group through shooting and finishing drills.



After a brief water break, the groups switched. At the end of the session, the kids were able to get their autographs signed and take pictures with the two former players.



The event is the first of five that Sid Jacobson is planning on hosting during January, according to Luis Maldonado, sports supervisor.



The goal is to have a new set of professionals each Thursday from 5:30-6:45 p.m., with the final session being Jan. 30.



Davis played over 730 games during the course of his 12 years in the NBA, when he played for six teams: the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers.



“I think it’s great to have NBA guys come in and speak to the kids, give them some enlightenment. People can see us as people instead of just figures on the TV,” Davis said in an interview with Schneps Media Long Island.



Davis has been doing skill camps similar to what he participated in at Sid Jacobson for about a year, he said. He observed that being able to interact with kids on a personal level takes away some of the mystique of being an NBA player and allows him to connect with them better.



“They know it’s obtainable. Of course, they may not be as talented, but it is good for them to see it, ask questions, and know that we are human,” Davis said.

Sweetney played over 230 games during his four years in the NBA, playing for the Knicks and the Bulls during that time. The former first-round pick also served as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Division III Yeshiva University in New York City.



“Went pretty good, the kids learned but most importantly they had fun” Sweetney said in an interview with Schneps Media Long Island. He added that he wished he had had the opportunities to go to a clinic like the one he hosted when he was growing up.



This is Sweetney’s second year working with Sid Jacobson, “I’ve seen most of these kids before, so seeing them improve and most importantly coming back to have fun means a lot” he said.



The camp was held at the Earlybird Capital Gymnasium at the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center.



Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center promotes Jewish identity, as well as seeking to provide a comprehensive program based on Jewish values, traditions, heritage and culture and are committed to enriching the lives of all the individuals and families in their community according to their website.



