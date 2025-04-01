Robert Kravitz appointed as Jericho’s new superintendent

The Jericho Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Robert Kravitz as superintendent on Monday, March 31

The Jericho Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Robert L. Kravitz as the district’s new superintendent, with an official start date of July 1. Kravitz has over 20 years of experience and currently serves as the superintendent of the Fort Lee School District in New Jersey, the board said at the Monday, March 31, meeting.

“The board strongly believes that Dr. Kravitz’s successful track record demonstrates that we are hiring a leader who aligns with our district’s vision, shares our commitment to academic excellence and possesses the qualities most important to our Jericho community,” said Board President Christopher Foresto.

Kravitz has served in his current position since 2021, where he oversees the education of more than 4,000 students across six buildings, said Trustee Divya Balachandar. Prior to his role at Fort Lee, Kravitz served as superintendent in the Englewood Public School District and the Englewood Cliffs School District, said Trustee Jennifer Vartanov.

In 2010, Kravitz served as principal of Fort Lee School No. 3, an elementary school that earned a National Blue Ribbon under his leadership. He has since published a book, “Blue Ribbon Story: An Entrepreneur’s Success in Education.”

Board Vice President Jill Citron said Kravitz earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Seton Hall University. He also holds a master of arts degree in educational leadership, a master of business administration degree and a bachelor of science degree in management, she said.

Foresto said Kravitz is a “dynamic and accomplished educational leader.” He said the Board of Education conducted a six-month search with the national recruiting firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, which utilized community input and forums.

“Thank you to Susan and Caryn from HYA for their hard work. To my fellow board members for their dedication, patience and commitment for getting through a very long and thorough search process,” Vartanov said.

“This board is committed in every way to help with a successful transition,” she said.

Trustee Sam Perlman said the district will coordinate visits from Kravitz over the next three months to “facilitate a smooth transition.” In this time, Kravitz will meet various community members, including students, parents, staff and administrators, he said.

“When you see Dr. Kravitz in our buildings during these visits, feel free to say hello and introduce yourselves,” Perlman said.