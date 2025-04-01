Synergy in Great Neck provides new art to exercise

Synergy in Great Neck is introducing a new form of exercise blending multiple different practices

Say goodbye to the old methods of exercise and hello to the art of gyrotonic and gyrokinesis at Synergy in Great Neck, where exercise is blended with wellness practices to provide a holistic approach to staying healthy.

Synergy is an exercise studio at 8 Bond St. that opened in January. It is owned by Artur Shvetsov, a professional ballroom and Latin dancer with a 25-year career.

Synergy is a small studio that provides private, duet and small group sessions. Included in practices are machinery movements Shvetsov compared to pilates, as well as mat and stool exercises.

Gyrotonic practices utilize machinery, while cytokinesis uses just a stool and mat. Despite the equipment differences, Shvetsov said they are based on the same methods and practices.

“Gyrotonic is a method of movements which combine several disciplines,” Shvetsov said, encompassing practices such as kundalini yoga, tai chi, ballet, gymnastics, breathing practices and swimming.

Benefits of gyrotonic include increasing one’s range of motion, improving coordination and boosting one’s mood, Shvetsov said.

Shvetsov said gyrotonic and gyrokinesis provide wellness and therapeutic exercises for athletes, helping them recover from and prevent injuries in their sports.

But he said it can also be beneficial for individuals looking to maintain their overall health, whether someone who is aging and also looking to remediate injuries, someone with limited mobility or simply someone interested in a holistic exercise.

During his dance training, Shvetsov said he was introduced to gyrotonic and gyrokinesis practices as a method of physical therapy.

“When I discovered gyrotonic as I did my training, [I found] how it really helps me with bringing it to the next level and preventing injuries,” Shvetsov said.

After trying out the method several times, Shvetsov said he started his gyrotonic journey, which culminated in his becoming a licensed instructor.

Shvetsov, who described himself as a lifelong teacher, said he was inspired to open Synergy to share with others the practice from which he benefited so greatly.

“When you see people improving and they feel better, [that is] rewarding,” Shvetsov said. “Very rewarding.”

Synergy offers both in-person and livestreamed classes, typically hosted in the evenings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Information for memberships and signing up for classes can be found on Synergy’s website.