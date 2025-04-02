Celebrating success at Island Trees

Island Trees schools celebrate learning, community and achievement.

At Sparke School, students enjoyed an “In-School Snow Day,” experimenting with instant snow. The school also held a Lunar New Year parade featuring student-made paper dragons and lanterns. For Valentine’s Day, students created cards for veterans and contributed to the annual “Soup-er Bowl” food drive.

Stokes Elementary celebrated student success with third-grader Quinn Benedetti winning the Nassau Reading Council’s Young Author’s Contest. During Black History Month, students explored the history of Black baseball through a program from the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The school also hosted its annual Living Wax Museum, where students portrayed historical figures. Additionally, fourth graders led mentoring game sessions for younger peers, while the morning chess club remained a popular activity.

At Island Trees Middle School, the spelling bee ended in an intense 34-round competition, with 8th grader Gianna Pisciotta claiming victory.

Students raised over $2,000 for wildfire relief efforts and $350 for the American Heart Association. They also baked treats for families at the Ronald McDonald House. Congratulations to 7th grader Cole Yee for placing in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest.