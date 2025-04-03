Caeser Milan endorses Paws of War, LI-based nonprofit

Cesar Millan, former star of National Geographic’s “Dog Whisperer,” has endorsed Nesconset-based nonprofit Paws of War, which is dedicated to assisting military personnel in rescuing dogs and other pets from war-torn areas.

“For active military personnel deployed overseas, there is a bond that grows stronger than the chaos that often surrounds them,” Millan said in an endorsement video posted to YouTube. “That is the bond between our service men and women, and the dogs they rescue while they deploy.”

The animal protection organization, founded in 2014, aims to “alleviate the suffering of veterans, first responders and their families, particularly those battling invisible wounds like post traumatic stress disorder, by providing them with loyal service dogs that become not just companions but also catalysts for healing,” according to the nonprofit’s website. They offer service dog training, animal rescue services, a no-cost veterinary clinic, housing assistance for veterans with pets, emergency foster care for hospitalized veterans and several other services.

Paws of War also gives back to veterans in other ways, including suicide prevention, service and support dogs, companion cats and dogs, food insecurity, veterinary care, and more.

The nonprofit also aids in rehabilitation for dogs and cats in horrific conditions. This past weekend, the organization rescued 40 dogs from three Ohio puppy mills, where they were said to have been “forced to exist in filthy conditions and exploited for profit.”

“This was a shining example of teamwork and made possible thanks to everyone who believes in our mission to save and change lives,” Paws of War wrote in a March 30 Facebook post. “We are relieved these innocent victims are safe, but our work to help them has only just begun.”

The organization also has chapters in Florida and North Carolina. Paws of War offers pet fostering programs and welcomes community volunteers.

“Paws of War has become a beacon of hope for the animals and military members they help because bringing their dogs home is near impossible,” Millan said. “Together, we can honor the sacrifice made by our service members. Please help support these rescue missions.”

The community can donate directly to Paws to War’s mission through the organization’s website, or through purchasing gift cards to local pet stores and fulfilling Chewy and Amazon wish list items.