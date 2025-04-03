Great Neck Plaza approves permit for new bakery

The Great Neck Plaza Board of Trustees approved a permits for a bakery and heard a proposal for a gymnasium at the Long Island Hebrew School on Wednesday.

Golden Clover LLC, located at 42A Middle Neck Road, will own and operate the bakery. Owner Anna Chang said the business’s name is still being worked out but provided a preliminary menu.

According to Chang, the bakery promises to have “pastries from all over the world. ”

The bakery plans to hire 10 part-time employees and will open by the end of the year, pending receiving the necessary permits.

The board heard a request for a preliminary permit for a gymnasium at the Long Island Hebrew School at 30 Cutter Mill Road. The structure would be a stand-alone building located across the parking lot from the school and the North Shore Sephardic Synagogue.

The school serves children between the ages of two and a half and 11 and does not have an area for recess. Currently, students are bussed from their school to neighboring schools or a nearby park for recess.

The gymnasium will be 41 feet in height, which is 16 feet higher than the height allowed by Great Neck Plaza’s zoning ordinance for that area.

Ultimately, the board adjourned the issue to Wednesday, May 7, saying the gym would require a conditional-use permit to operate under its current plan.