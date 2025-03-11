In the spirit of celebrating women during Women’s History Month, the Village of Great Neck Plaza is shining a light on women in the food industry through an upcoming food tasting and panel of local female restauranteurs.

“It’s a nice way to celebrate Women’s History month, women in our village, business people and also to celebrate the food establishments in our village,” Great Neck Plaza Mayor Ted Rosen said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

The Village of Great Neck Plaza will be hosting a food panel on March 20 called “Tastes of the Plaza,” where local female restauranteurs will discuss the local food scene and share notable bites.

Participating businesses include Bee Organic, the Great Neck Diner, Inka Se, Rothchilds Coffee & Kitchen, and Kron.

The event is highlighting woman-owned local eateries and the woman behind them to celebrate Women’s History Month, which is celebrated in March.

About 8-10 local food establishment owners, managers and chefs from Great Neck Plaza, and a little beyond, will participate in the panel. They will discuss the inner workings of their business and cuisine, sharing challenges and how they overcome them as women in the industry.

The village will also be purchasing food from the participating businesses, which will then be shared with attendees prior to the panel.

The event, held March 20 at the Great Neck Plaza Village Hall, will start with a food tasting at 7:30 p.m. followed by the panel discussion.