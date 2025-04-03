WTF: What the Financial! A Financial Empowerment Roadmap will drive LI prosperity

AARP and Schneps Media have teamed up to host WTF: What the Financial!

Financial literacy is key to achieving long-term success, and helping reach that goal is WTF: What The Financial! A Financial Empowerment Roadmap, a unique new event sponsored by AARP New York.

This interactive and engaging event will provide attendees with essential tools, expert advice, and actionable strategies to build financial confidence and security. The event will feature free 15 minute one-one-one financial planning sessions provided by the Financial Planning Association (FPA) of Long Island. Having participated in the inaugural event in September 2024, Diane Harris, former Editor-in-Chief of Money magazine, will share her insights as the keynote speaker once again.

“We’re proud to sponsor this vital event that connects New Yorkers with experts, resources, and tools to help them plan for a financially secure future they deserve,” said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel.

According to AARP’s recent Vital Voices survey, almost 50% of New Yorkers reported they did not feel totally confident they would have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

The comprehensive forum dedicated to helping people make their money last a lifetime follows the success of the first What The Financial! event in which more than 800 attendees attended 16 seminars along with free financial planning sessions provided by the FPA of Metro New York.

Organized for individuals planning for retirement, WTF: What The Financial! aims to break down complex financial topics into easy-to-understand, practical insights. This event aims to equip you with the knowledge to make informed decisions about your financial future.

Breakout sessions will unpack such important topics as understanding Social Security, Medicare made easy, smart saving and investing, protecting your finances from scams, and simplifying trusts, wills and estates — to name a few.

One of the highlights of WTF: What The Financial! is its approachable and engaging format. Instead of traditional lectures, expect interactive discussions, real-world case studies, and Q&A sessions that allow participants to get personalized insights. The goal is to remove the intimidation factor from finance and empower attendees with practical, real-life solutions.

Whether you’re looking to improve your financial literacy, set new money goals, or gain expert insights, this event is a must-attend. Don’t miss the chance to take control of your financial future — secure your spot now and start your journey to financial empowerment!

“Schneps Media’s goal is to educate and inform our audience about what matters most to them. Financial literacy and security are crucial at every stage of life, which is why we are excited to partner with AARP New York once again and bring this informative event to the Long Island market.” said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media.

Join Schneps Media and AARP New York at “WTF! (What the Financial!)– A Financial Empowerment Roadmap,” and take an important step toward securing your financial future. The organizers have seen a surge in demand, so RSVP today!

Registration details

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Time: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Location: Nassau Community College, College Center Building (CCB)*. One Education Drive, Garden City, NY

*The CCB is next to the Public Safety Building. Entrance through Earle Ovington Blvd, which ends in the College parking lot.

Cost: Free Admission with Registration

Where to Register: WTFLI.com