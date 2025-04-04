People with autism want employment

Coliseum Kitchen & Caterers, which employs several people with autism, celebrated World Autism Day on April 2 with a special lunch event.

“I want to recognize their talents, abilities, and dedication, especially on this global awareness day,” Coliseum’s proprietor, John Murn, explained. “I began hiring people with autism several years ago for several of my food service and restaurant enterprises, and I have always been very pleased with their performance.”

Murn is in the process of opening several Next Level Cafes in Long Island offices and professional buildings. The first two are in East Hills and Melville.

“These will be primarily staffed by people with autism,” he said. “I call it ‘food with a purpose.’”

He is partnering with Life’s WORC, based in Garden City, one of Long Island’s largest non-profit organizations for people with autism and developmental disabilities. Life’s WORC was founded by Victoria Schneps-Yunis, the founding president of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press.

Christopher Callaghan, of East Meadow, was among the 25 people with autism and their families at the lunch.

“For several years now, I have had the opportunity to work at the Life’s WORC Store,” said Callaghan, 34. “I sell all sorts of products and beverages, I manage the register, and I help with the inventory. I love working in this type of business.”

Stephanie Zapata, 31, a Wantagh resident, handles food prep tasks at Coliseum Kitchen.

“I love my job,” she said. “Everything from scrambling eggs and bacon for French Toast … to putting together yogurt parfaits.”

Worldwide, there are an estimated 61.8 million individuals with autism. It is estimated that 17,000 children on Long Island are on the autism spectrum.

“While so many government officials and community leaders are supportive of autism awareness and understand its impact, we need more small businesses like Coliseum Kitchen to step up and provide jobs for this population,” said Vanessa Rogan of Garden City, a Life’s WORC Chairperson. “If every employer could offer just one or several jobs, this would bring a major economic accomplishment.”

“As a parent, it is frustrating to see how many employers are reluctant to give people with autism an employment opportunity,” she continued, adding that about 85% of autistic individuals are unemployed or underemployed.

“People with autism are not seeking charity, they want employment as part of an earnest purpose to their day,” she said. “Like everyone, people with autism want to feel self-worth that they have been constructive, that they have accomplished something.”