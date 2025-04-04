Gertrude Malin was born in Queens in 1918 during World War I. She lived in the metro New York area all her life. And on Sunday, March 30, Marlin celebrated her 107th birthday in Great Neck.

With more than a century spent locally, Malin said much of the community she loves has not changed all that much over her lifetime.

“The people in the neighborhood are friendly,” Malin said. “I have no problem.”

The Atria Park of Great Neck, where Malin resides, held a birthday party on Monday, March 31 to celebrate her milestone.

Her friends and family were present, as well as Town of North Hempstead Council Member Christine Liu, who presented Malin with a plaque, and Great Neck Plaza Mayor Ted Rosen and Deputy Mayor Pam Marksheid.

Malin was born in Ridgewood, Queens, as the youngest in her family of four daughters.

She is a graduate of St. John’s University. While she said much hasn’t changed in her lifetime, her alma mater has – growing exponentially from the 13-story building she attended.

This is where she met her husband, Edward Malin, with whom she had four children.

Malin taught in the New York public school system for 44 years. She taught at P.S. 32 in Bayside where she recently returned for a reunion.

“It really hasn’t changed at all,” Malin said about her recent visit.

She is also an avid reader who participates in Atria’s book club and is a lover of fiber arts, including knitting and crocheting. While she was working, she would often help out at her sister’s yarn shop.

Reaching her 107th birthday, Malin is something of an expert in living a long and happy life. The secret? She said it is her family.

“Having a nice family helps,” Malin said. “Much, much more than some other things.”

When looking back upon her 107 years, Malin said it was too difficult to pinpoint a specific memory she cherished, as there were too many to mention. She said some of her fondest memories are of her four children and experiencing them growing up.

“When you see them prospering, you prosper also,” Malin said.

She said it was her family that encouraged her to pursue her passions.

Malin also shared some words of wisdom by which she lived her life.

“Do unto good for other people as you would have them do for you,” Malin said.

She spoke to the power of treating people with kindness and attributed it to her long and prosperous life.

“I believe that when you treat people like you would treat yourself, that also is another reason for a long life,” Malin said.