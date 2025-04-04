Deadline extended for 2025 Long Island Top Workplaces nominations

Businesses, nonprofits and government agencies have been recognized as one of the Top Workplaces

There’s still time to earn recognition as a Top Workplace on Long Island.

For the 5th year, Schneps Media Long Island will honor outstanding workplace culture in the region. Any organization with 50 or more employees in Suffolk and Nassau counties is eligible to compete for a Top Workplaces award. Standout companies will be honored in fall 2025.

The deadline for nominations has been extended to May 16. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to litopworkplaces.com or call (516) 274-0621.

There is no cost to participate. To qualify as a Long Island Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 25-question survey that takes just a few minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through mid-June.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

For the 2024 awards, 43 employers on Long Island earned recognition as Top Workplaces.