Tuition-free plumbing training program to address workforce shortage on Long Island

PCALI’s recent donation of $100,000 to Tunnel to Towers (T2T) Foundation as part of PCALI’s ongoing community initiatives. The photo includes PCALI President Jeff Connelly (right) and Immediate Past President Jimmy Russo (left) presenting the check to T2T.

The Plumbing Contractors Association of Long Island is addressing a growing issue in the region: a significant shortage of trained plumbing professionals.

To tackle this, PCALI is launching the Plumbing Institute, a new tuition-free training program designed to create more job opportunities for Long Island residents while filling critical gaps in the plumbing workforce. The program will open its doors in September 2025 and offer local residents a pathway into the plumbing trade.

Joe Enea, director of the Plumbing Institute, emphasized the urgency of the situation, explaining that the shortage of qualified plumbers is a direct result of trends over the past few decades in education.

“If we start to look at what’s happened in the last 20 to 25 years in public high school education, there was a movement away from the trades,” Enea said. “When people were saying that everyone needed to go to college, regardless of their skill set, we lost quite a few potential plumbers. And now, the group that has been in the trade for years is retiring and we’re struggling to fill those positions.”

The need for skilled tradespeople, particularly in plumbing, has become more evident than ever, especially with the rise of unlicensed plumbers working illegally in the area. To combat this, PCALI recently launched a tip line for reporting unlicensed professionals.

“Unlicensed plumbers do not have to comply with safety or training requirements, which leaves businesses vulnerable in case of an incident,” Enea said. “We’re committed to making sure the community has access to qualified and licensed professionals who can safely meet plumbing, heating and cooling needs.”

The new program, housed in Massapequa, will provide hands-on training combined with real-world experience, offering participants the chance to earn while they learn.

“This is a unique opportunity where students don’t just receive an education; they’re also immediately placed with local contractors who will mentor them throughout the program,” Enea said. “The students will be employed from day one, so they won’t have the burden of student loans. It’s an ideal situation.”

The Plumbing Institute’s approach aims to recruit high school graduates or recent graduates, offering them a chance to enter a rewarding profession. While the program is primarily focused on young men and women from Long Island, Enea hopes to encourage people from all walks of life to consider plumbing as a viable career option.

“This program can be a very powerful tool for the plumbing trade, providing pathways to success for individuals from underserved communities,” he said.

One of the most notable aspects of this initiative is its inclusivity. Historically, the trades have been seen as male-dominated, but Enea and the PCALI team are determined to break that mold.

“We want to show young women that the trades are just as much for them as for anyone else,” Enea said. “Once they see what this career can offer, they will realize they can do it; women can succeed in this field.”

Beyond the professional growth opportunities, the program provides a financial incentive. Upon completion, participants will have the skills and certification needed to step into a well-paying, stable job.

“In the past, trades were seen as a fallback, but now we want people to look at it as a first option,” Enea said. “The plumbing trade offers a lucrative and respectable career and we want young people to see it as such.”

The program’s tuition-free model ensures that students can pursue careers in the trades without incurring the heavy debt that often comes with a traditional college education.

“The financial opportunity is often overlooked,” Enea said. “We were sending people to college, amassing debt and many didn’t end up in the careers they studied for. But with this program, students are hired from day one and start earning while they learn. By the end of the program, they’ll have gained invaluable skills and a debt-free path forward.”

PCALI’s new initiative is part of a larger effort to revitalize the trades and provide young Long Islanders with meaningful, long-term employment.

“There are a lot of untrained plumbers doing work here on Long Island and it’s essential that we create a trained workforce to handle the region’s plumbing needs,” Enea said. “Through this institute, we can ensure that our communities have access to skilled professionals who are capable of maintaining the high standards we all expect.”

In addition to its focus on skill development, the Plumbing Institute will aim to place graduates with local contractors in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in the field. The program will be competitive, with only around 20 students being selected for each class.

As the program gets underway, Enea and his team hope it will spark a new wave of interest in the trades and inspire future generations to pursue careers in plumbing.

“We believe that the future of the plumbing industry here on Long Island looks bright,” Enea said. “Our goal is to train the next generation of skilled professionals who will keep Long Island’s plumbing, heating and cooling systems running safely and efficiently.”

Interested students are encouraged to apply for the September 2025 class by contacting the Plumbing Institute directly at 631-759-5592 or via email at institute@pcali.org.