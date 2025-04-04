Zucker School of Medicine celebrates Match Day with 102 students securing residency positions

The Class of 2025 just moments before opening their match letters at noon.

On March 21, 2025, 102 students from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell celebrated Match Day, eagerly awaiting the announcement of their residency placements. At noon, the students opened envelopes revealing their next career steps, marking the culmination of years of rigorous training.

Dr. David Battinelli, dean of the Zucker School of Medicine, congratulated the students for their hard work and perseverance.

“You’ve earned it,” he said. “Today, you are not just joining residency programs–you’re stepping into your calling.”

The 102 students matched into 21 specialties, with anesthesiology, internal medicine, psychiatry and obstetrics and gynecology being among the most popular. Twenty-four students secured positions at Northwell Health, while others will train in 17 states, including New York, California and Florida. Three couples participated in the “Couples Match,” applying together to be placed in the same region or program.

MD candidate Alexis Palmer, who will begin her residency in obstetrics-gynecology at Zucker School of Medicine and Lenox Hill Hospital, praised the school’s support and networking. “This career is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Palmer. “The school’s mentorship programs were key to my success.”

Brandon Santhumayor, who matched into neurological surgery at Yale-New Haven Hospital, credited his research experience during medical school for his success. “I’m excited to continue my research and specialize in spine surgery,” he said. Santhumayor also mentors students interested in neurosurgery.

Vanessa Ross and Emilio Miret, one of three couples to match, were relieved to have successfully navigated the Couples Match process. Ross matched into obstetrics-gynecology at South Shore University Hospital, while Miret will begin pathology training at North Shore/Long Island Jewish.

Match Day marks the end of the residency application process, which begins in the fall of a student’s fourth year. The Zucker School of Medicine Class of 2025 will officially graduate on May 12.