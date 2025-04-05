Bethpage comes together for Hailey Giebel

On Friday, March 28, students in the Bethpage School District supported Hailey Giebel, a 13-year-old student who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Students and staff across the Bethpage School District rallied to support eighth grader Hailey Giebel, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Giebel plays softball for the Bethpage Travel, Lady Nightmares Club Softball, and middle school teams.

She is also a dancer at Norma’s in Bethpage and a kickline performer for JFK Middle School. Giebel has lived in Bethpage and may join her mother in graduating from Bethpage High School.

Central Boulevard teacher Barbara Cataldi and her son organized the district-wide fundraiser on Friday, March 28 to provide financial assistance for Giebel.

“I went to the assistant superintendent and said, what do you think?” Cataldi said. “Let’s put it out to the community and see what happens.”

The fundraiser featured the sale of T-shirts and sweatshirts, with part of the proceeds benefiting the Giebel family. The Bethpage baseball team took charge as the corporate sponsor, accepting donation checks and ensuring that the donations reached the family.

The Bethpage kickline team also contributed to the fundraiser by selling red and white shirts while the student council organized the sale of silicone bracelets, reading “Rally for Hailey.”

A softball tournament fundraiser will also take place on April 5 and 6 to raise further funds for Giebel’s treatment. According to Cataldi, gift baskets will be raffled off at the games, with the proceeds going to Giebel and her family. Cataldi said she is hopeful for a large turnout.

These community efforts have generated significant donations, alleviating some of the financial burdens associated with Hailey’s medical care and recovery. “It has to be close to $95,000 altogether,” Cataldi said regarding all the funds accumulated between fundraisers and the GoFundMe.

Donations can be made under the GoFundMe at Rally for Hailey Giebel – Beat Leukemia Together