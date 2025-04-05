SCW Cultural Arts at Emanuel presents Massapequa Philharmonic, David Bernard, music director, performing an InsideOut concert featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, the ‘Eroica”

On Sunday, April 27, at 3:00 p.m., Stephen C. Widom Cultural Arts at Emanuel will present the Massapequa Philharmonic under the direction of David Bernard for a fully immersive InsideOut Concert where you will experience Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, the “Eroica,” from your seat inside the orchestra.

The experience of not only hearing, but seeing and feeling the music with an entire symphony orchestra around you is extraordinary — the iMax of Classical Music — better than any escape room! Experiencing this amazing work up close is revelatory. As amazing as it is to hear Beethoven’s “Eroica” on a recording or even in a live performance, listening to this work from inside an orchestra is wholly another sphere of musical experience.

Long Island Weekly called Maestro David Bernard “the Johnny Appleseed of Classical Music.” As music director and guest conductor, he has helped the arts thrive through his innovative approaches to audience and orchestra building.

Bernard serves as music director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, Massapequa Philharmonic and the Eglevsky Ballet.

He is an active guest conductor, appearing with the Brooklyn Symphony, the Dubuque, Iowa, Symphony, the Greenwich, Conn. Symphony, Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, and the Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey.

For over 36 years, the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra has brought exciting concerts featuring World-Class soloists to Long Island’s audiences.

Under the direction of renowned Bernard, the Massapequa Philharmonic has built significant partnerships with the Nassau County Museum of Art and the Massapequa Public Schools, fulfilling a vision of outreach and cultural leadership across Long Island.

More recently, the Massapequa Philharmonic has begun serving as Orchestra-in-Residence at the Nassau County Museum of Art, producing video concert events and chamber music alongside the exhibits at the Museum.

This program is funded by Jill & Craig Koenigsberg.

Please note seating is limited for this immersive experience inside the orchestra. Be sure to get your tickets and confirm your attendance now.

Tickets are $25.

For further information, to register and purchase a ticket online, click on link

https://www.scwculturalarts.org/sunday-series

or, call (516) 482-5701 to purchase a ticket over the phone.

Temple Emanuel of Great Neck is located at 150 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY 11024.