Police: Man points gun at 17-year-old in road rage incident

Winston Merrick, 45, of the Bronx was charged with menacing in the second degree after pointing a gun at a teenager

The Nassau County Police Department reported that a Bronx man, Winston Merrick, is charged with menacing after a road rage incident in the Roosevelt Field Mall parking lot at 630 Old Country Road, where he pointed a firearm at a 17-year-old boy.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 4, at approximately 7:05 p.m., police said. Merrick, 45, was “engaged in a road rage incident” with the 17-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman, when he pointed a black gun at the teenager, who fled the scene, police said.

Police said no injuries were reported and the gun, a Glock 26, was loaded.

Merrick is charged with two counts of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon