Brookville Trustee Robert Spina dies at 82

Robert “Bob” Spina, a long-term Brookville resident and village trustee, has died after a brief illness. He was 82.

Spina, who died on Tuesday, March 25, was a trustee for 11 years, though he had been involved in the village well before that.

“Not only was he a long-term trustee and our director of the office of emergency management, but he was a dear friend and loved by all those who came to know him. Bob’s passing is a real loss for our village,” said Brookville Mayor Dan Serota in a letter to the village.

Serota said Spina moved to the village in 1991. Shortly after, he began volunteering on the planning and zoning boards before stepping into his role as trustee in 2014. Serota said he was dedicated to serving the community and was reliable.

“You could always count on Bob to do any assignment with energy, enthusiasm and forethought,” he wrote.

Serota said Spina’s legacy extends far beyond his work in Brookville.

“Bob touched so many lives, not just in our village, but in his faith, his family, his business and the friends he made wherever he went,” Serota wrote in his letter.

Spina is survived by his wife, MaryEllen; his son Robert and his wife, Madeline; his son Joseph and his fiancé, Dana; his grandsons John and Drew; and his extended family and friends, according to Dignity Memorial.