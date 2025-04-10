Farmingdale board approves school budget amid late debate

The Farmingdale School District’s Board of Education voted 6-1 to approve a proposed $206 million budget for the 2025-’26 school year at its meeting on Wednesday, April 9.

That would be $6,006,582 higher -3%- than the district’s current budget and include a 2.28% increase in the tax levy,

Trustee Gavin Rogers, the board’s newest member and a Town of Babylon employee, voted against the budget. He said multiple community members approached him after the last public meeting and said that their taxes were being raised as high as $2,500.

Rogers said that 20% of the district falls within the Town of Babylon. Rogers also said a scheduled meeting about this concern was canceled.

“We’re proposing a further increase on our tax bill without arriving at a solution for their current crisis, Rogers said. “My voice was sidelined and in turn, the people of the East Farmingdale’s voices were silenced.”

Farmingdale Board of Education President Ralph V. Morales confirmed that a meeting with Rogers had been canceled but said discussions had been held to consider the rising taxes for Town of Babylon residents.

“What I’m doing as a board member is trying to weigh everything and doing what’s in the best interest of the district and the best interest of the kids going forward,” he said.

Michael Motisi, the assistant superintendent for business, explained that the tax levies are divided based on the respective share of the total fair market value in each school district and that the state decides an equalization rate for both counties.

The Town of Babylon said in December 2024 that Nassau County’s rate was frozen while Babylon’s rate was reduced, artificially inflating Babylon’s share of the fair market value and causing the disparity.

Motisi said the district’s increase in the tax levy would be below what he found to be the county’s average increase of 2.37%.

Rogers proposed moving parking lot renovations to the following school budget, which he said would lower the 2025-26 budget by $2 million.

Superintendent Paul Defendini said that removing a project like that from the budget makes it difficult to include it in future budget plans.

“There is no rectifying that situation at this table,” he said.

Two members of the public addressed the board, both applauding Rogers for speaking up and criticizing the other members.

“Your budget will be defeated in May,” one said.

Community members will vote on May 20 for the 2025-26 budget at the Weldon E. Howitt Middle School Aquatic Center.