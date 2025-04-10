Lynbrook’s Alex Calvo premieres first indie film at Bellmore Theater

Lynbrook resident Alex Calvo never studied film. He’s never taken a screenwriting class, nor does he claim to know the first thing about professional script formatting.

But on Friday, June 13, his first independent film “Redemption“ will premiere at the Bellmore Movies and Showplace—a full-circle moment for a self-taught filmmaker who turned a story idea into a completed feature with sheer determination and zero industry experience.

“I didn’t go to school for this, and I didn’t know how to work with a film camera,” Calvo said in an interview. “All I had was a story and a drive to make it.”

“Redemption“ follows a female detective grappling with a psychological breakdown after wrongly accusing a grieving father of infanticide. As she returns to duty, she’s tasked with tracking a killer—all while confronting the trauma of her past mistake. The film blends emotional weight with crime-thriller intrigue, rooted in the kind of character-driven storytelling often found in true crime dramas.

“I see and hear the characters in my head and I just type what I hear,” Calvo explained. “It sounds weird, but it’s like they’re doing their own thing and I’m just following along.”

Calvo, who works in administrative services by day and is a longtime musician, said the film’s concept emerged during a van ride at work in September 2023. Encouraged by his wife, Annie, and co-workers, he began writing in short bursts—just an hour a day, four days a week. Within a month, the script was done.

Once the screenplay was complete, Calvo had no roadmap—only a relentless curiosity.

“I asked myself, ‘What do I need to make a movie?’” he said. “First, I needed a camera person. A friend told me to check Craigslist and that’s exactly what I did.”

Next came casting. Although Calvo had sworn off Facebook, he rejoined to access local casting call groups. The response was unexpectedly enthusiastic, especially from women vying for the lead role.

“I didn’t know anyone, but one woman I knew reached out,” he said. “She told me she just wanted to be an extra. I said, ‘No way—you’re going to be the lead.’”

That woman, Soraya Benitez Mercado, a retired Nassau County police officer, brought real-world law enforcement experience to the part, making her a natural fit. The cast and crew, many of them seasoned local actors, volunteered their time. Their support kept Calvo motivated during a filming process that stretched nearly a year.

“My house became a movie set,” Calvo said with a laugh. “I turned my basement into a homicide department. I used to have a recording studio down there, but I ripped it apart to build a set.”

His wife, Annie, also played a role—both behind the scenes and with a cameo in the film. “She did some dubbing and appears in a small scene,” he said. “She’s been incredibly supportive through the whole process.”

“Redemption“ was filmed throughout 2024, with Calvo coordinating shoots around the actors’ work schedules. Despite the logistical hurdles, he never gave up—even during the moments when it felt too overwhelming to continue.

“There were times I almost quit,” he admitted. “But these people gave me their time and their talent. I felt I owed it to them to finish this.”

The film’s premiere on June 13—a Friday, no less—is particularly fitting. Calvo said the Bellmore venue was a natural choice after years of attending indie screenings there. He credits local filmmaker Sarah Martin, whose films he first saw at Bellmore Movies, as an early mentor. “I’d call her while I was writing and ask, ‘Do I have to say this? How does this work?’ She was really helpful.”

Now that “Redemption“ is complete, is Calvo planning to make another film?

“I’ll be honest, this wasn’t always fun—it was a lot of work,” he said. “But after a breather, I’m thinking about doing it again. I just need another story.”

For fans of “CSI,” “Cold Case” or gritty detective thrillers, “Redemption“ promises a compelling watch. Tickets for the premiere are available on Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.com/e/redemption-tickets-1262927011689) and Calvo hopes local audiences will come out to support what began as a vision in the back of a work van.

“I always say, if you don’t ask, the answer’s already no,” Calvo said. “I asked. And people showed up. That’s what made this possible.”