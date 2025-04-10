Mixology Clothing Company expands to Merrick with new location

The Mixology Clothing Company has recently opened a new location in Merrick, its 14th storefront in the New York-New Jersey area.

Crystal Christopher will lead Mixology’s new Merrick, location.

Christopher is the company’s longest-serving team member, according to a company press release. After years of managing the flagship Manhattan location, Christopher has relocated to the Merrick area bringing her 16 years of expertise.

“Crystal has been an integral part of our story,” said Gabrielle Edwards Schwadron, president and head buyer of Mixology. “Her ability to connect with clients, build relationships, and lead with style and substance is everything we strive for as a company. Merrick is in exceptional hands.”

Jordon Edwards, the CEO of Mixology Clothing Company, described the opening of its Merrick Commons location as a milestone in its growth, adding, “We’ve always believed in building stores that feel like home, and this community made Merrick the perfect next chapter for Mixology.”

Since its establishment in 2009, The Mixology Clothing Company has grown from a single boutique into a multi-location brand by staying true to its core values: family, fashion, and community. Edwards said. He said each store reflects that philosophy, and the new Merrick location is no exception.

The Mixology Clothing Company in Woodbury has undergone renovations in recent years to expand its clientele, according to Liz Cioffi, the company’s director of e-commerce,

Toby Danow oversees the Mixology Clothing Company Woodbury location. Cioffi said Danow enjoys getting to know the community and knows everyone who walks into the Woodbury store. “She is great and so sweet.”

The Mixology Clothing Company has been providing its customers with designer brands and products for over 15 years. The company’s newest location in Merrick will continue to offer collections such as Brooklyn Karma, Gab & Kate, Jac Parker, Zoe Belle, Robertson + Rodeo, and Z Supply, but it will also feature a curated selection of bestsellers and exclusive styles designed with the modern Mixology customer in mind—mothers and daughters at the heart of the community.