The A-List: Top sensory-friendly places for kids

Here are the top sensory-friendly places for kids to have a fun day out.

Sometimes children, especially those who are neurodivergent or on the autism spectrum, can get overwhelmed when there’s too much going on. It can be helpful for kids and parents alike to turn down the dial on sensory input, so you can focus on what really matters — having a good time!

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM EAST END

Children’s museum

The Children’s Museum East End offers Sensory Saturdays, which take place on the first Saturday of each month. Families can explore the museum at their own pace alongside dimmed lights and muted sounds. Limited tickets are available.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Cmee.org

FAMILY CENTER FOR ACHIEVEMENT

Nonprofit organization

The nonprofit offers programs and services for people of all ages, interests and abilities, including art classes, social skills training, culinary classes, science and technology programs, and more.

1517 Franklin Ave., Garden City familycenterforachievement.org

GERSH ACADEMY

Special education school

Gersh is a unique, K-12 school for children with autism that focuses on social and life skills, vocational training, and a range of therapeutic services. The academy is currently enrolling for 2025.

21 Sweet Hollow Rd., Huntington gershacademy.org

HORSEABILITY

Horseback riding service

Located on the campus of SUNY at Old Westbury, Horseability’s adaptive riding program offers group or private lessons for riders of any ability aged 3 and up. Adaptive lessons range from 30 to 45 minutes and start at $60 for timed group lessons. Private sessions range from $80-$95 and provide concentration, patience and discipline benefits.

223 Store Hill Rd., Old Westbury horseability.org

LONG ISLAND CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

Children’s museum

LICM4all hosts monthly Friendly Hours that include alterations to lighting and sound. The museum also hosts sensory-sensitive theater performances, as well as a dedicated sensory room that includes visual, auditory and tactile resources. Sensory backpacks, noise reducing headphones, weighted lap-pads and fidget items are also available to visitors.

11 Davis Ave., Garden City licm.org

LONG ISLAND EXPLORIUM

Children’s museum

Join the Long Island Explorium for Sensory Saturdays on the last Saturday of each month. The program is designed to offer a sensory-friendly environment for families with children aged pre-K to 5 to explore STEM concepts. Registration required.

101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson longislandexplorium.org

NASSAU COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART

Art museum

The museum of art offers a free sensory tool kit for museum and home use. Guests can also download a sensory map and social guide, which provides an introduction to the museum for first-time visitors. An online video series for people on the autism spectrum can also be found on the museum’s website.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor nassaumuseum.org

NORTH SHORE CHILD & FAMILY GUIDANCE CENTER

Nonprofit organization

The center provides monthly educational sessions to grandparents who have grandchildren with autism. Members of Grandparent Advocates Supporting Autistic Kids participate in fundraising efforts and learn more about the challenging issues that their families face.

80 North Service Rd., Manhassat northshorechildguidance.org

PLANET PLAY

Children’s indoor playground

Sensitive Space at Planet Play provides children with similar abilities a 2-hour window of fun, and includes noise-reduction headphones, lower music, dimmed lights and smaller crowds. Sensitive Space is offered twice a month on the first Wednesday and third Saturday.

418 Bedford Ave., Bellmore planetplaybellmore.com

PLANTING FIELDS

State park

Planting Fields seeks to create an inclusive space through its Sensory Garden, designed to promote relaxation for people of all abilities.

1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay plantingfields.org

SENSORY BEANS

Children’s indoor playground

Sensory Beans is a nonprofit parent-facilitated children’s gym designed for children of all abilities. The sensory space is recommended for children ages 9 months to 8 years old. The gym is free, but reservations are recommended.

3309 Merrick Rd., Wantagh sensorybeans.org

— Compiled by Isabella Reilly