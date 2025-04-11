3 fresh and easy spring recipes to brighten your table

As winter fades and farmers’ markets burst with color, spring is the perfect time to refresh your kitchen routine with light, seasonal dishes. From tender asparagus to juicy strawberries, the bounty of spring offers endless inspiration for easy, vibrant meals. Here are three simple recipes to showcase the season’s best flavors.

Spring Pea and Asparagus Risotto

This creamy risotto balances rich comfort with bright spring vegetables. The key is stirring slowly and using fresh ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 cup Arborio rice

1/2 cup dry white wine

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth, warmed

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Zest of 1 lemon (optional)

Directions:

In a large saucepan, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until lightly toasted.

Pour in the wine and stir until absorbed. Begin adding the broth, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly. Wait for each addition to absorb before adding the next. This process takes about 20 minutes.

When the rice is nearly tender, stir in the peas and asparagus. Cook until the vegetables are just tender and the rice is creamy. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan, salt, pepper and lemon zest if using. Serve warm.

Strawberry Spinach Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

This salad is a classic spring dish that’s as pretty as it is refreshing. Juicy strawberries, crisp spinach and a tangy homemade dressing make it a crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients:

For the salad:

6 cups baby spinach

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese

1/4 cup chopped toasted pecans or almonds

For the dressing:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine spinach, strawberries, onion, cheese and nuts.

In a small jar or bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients until well blended. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Just before serving, drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss gently. Serve immediately.

Lemon Blueberry Muffins

These moist, lightly sweetened muffins are perfect for brunch or an afternoon snack. The bright lemon pairs beautifully with fresh or frozen blueberries.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup milk

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen. If frozen, do not thaw)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well. Stir in yogurt, milk, lemon zest and juice.

Gradually mix in dry ingredients until just combined. Fold in blueberries.

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups. Bake for 18–22 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool slightly before serving.

Each of these recipes celebrates the light, fresh flavors that make spring so special. Whether you’re looking for a simple weeknight dinner, a colorful side dish or a sweet seasonal treat, these dishes bring the season’s best ingredients to your table.