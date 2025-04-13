Your guide to the best local hiking trails on the North Shore

As the crisp fall air rolls in, hiking is a perfect way to get moving and reconnect with nature. According to the National Park Service, hiking offers physical, mental and social health benefits—making it a well-rounded outdoor activity.

While Long Island may be better known for its beaches and vineyards, it’s also home to scenic trails and lush preserves. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just looking for a peaceful nature walk, there are plenty of local spots to explore.

Before you hit the trail, it’s essential to prepare. The Kampgrounds of America (KOA) recommends bringing navigation tools (like a map or compass), dressing in breathable pants and long socks and wearing proper hiking shoes. Choose light-colored clothing to spot ticks and don’t forget bug spray. Stay hydrated, eat well beforehand and pack light. Consider your fitness level, the terrain and how far you want to hike. Always tell someone your plans, hike with a buddy when possible and keep your phone charged. Most importantly, stay on marked trails.

Ready to go? Here are some top Long Island spots for your next hiking adventure:

Muttontown Preserve (East Norwich)

Nassau County’s largest preserve spans 550 acres of woodlands, ponds and open fields. A great spot for a peaceful escape.

Planting Fields Arboretum (Oyster Bay)

Walk through 409 acres of gardens, historic buildings and landscaped beauty. Admission: $8 per car.

Sagamore Hill (Oyster Bay)

Once home to President Theodore Roosevelt, this National Historic Site offers 43 acres of forests, meadows and salt marshes. Free to visit.

Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary and Audubon Center (Oyster Bay Cove)

This site features miles of trails, bird sanctuaries, demonstration gardens and even Roosevelt’s gravesite.

Bailey Arboretum (Locust Valley)

Located on a historic estate, this 42-acre arboretum features peaceful trails and scenic gardens.

Welwyn Preserve (Glen Cove)

This 204-acre preserve has four nature trails that wind through woods, marshes and along the Long Island Sound. Also home to the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center.

Garvies Point Museum and Preserve (Glen Cove)

Explore 62 acres of glacial terrain and forested trails. The preserve includes educational features and trails for the visually impaired.

Sands Point Preserve (Sands Point)

Once the Guggenheim Estate, this 200-acre property offers six trails through gardens, woods and along a mile of beach. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission: $15 per car.

Old Westbury Gardens (Old Westbury)

This historic estate includes 200 acres of gardens, woodlands and lakes. Admission: $15 (discounts for seniors, students and children).

North Hempstead Beach Park (Port Washington)

This 34-acre park includes a beach, a promenade and a jogging trail with beautiful waterfront views.

So grab your gear, lace up your hiking shoes and discover a different side of Long Island—one that’s filled with fresh air, scenic paths and natural beauty.