The Foundry brings a family’s history to Hicksville

The Foundry opened its doors to the Hicksville community on March 3, 2025.

The Foundry in Hicksville officially opened in March, bringing elevated cuisine and a family history.

Owned by Sam Potente and Steve Meskisky, The Foundry didn’t make their opening well-known this past March.

“We opened quietly because we wanted to ensure we got our sea legs underneath us and that everything’s coming out smoothly,” Meskisky said.

The Foundry theme was built around a significant piece of history for owner Sam Potentes’s family: manhole covers.

Meskisky explained that Pontente’s family used to own a foundry that constructed manhole covers in New York City.

“You’ll see John Potenze and Sons manhole covers even in New York City today,” he said.

Meskisky said that very few Pontente manhole covers are left on New York City streets, but they can still be found if you keep your eyes on the ground.

According to Meskisky, the Pontente manhole covers can be found in Florida and Walt Disney World. Disney’s mock New York City attraction used the forms of Pontente manhole covers to fully immerse parkgoers in the New York City experience.

The Foundry’s decor idolizes the rich history of its namesake. On the walls are original molds used to create manhole covers from the Pontente family business. Meskisky enjoys having such a unique theme, saying that the forms are great conversational pieces.

There are still tweaks to be made to The Foundry, according to Meleskisky.

Meleskisky said he hopes to install a lounge area in the bar area, where the table tops will be manhole covers. He further explained that the forms hanging on the walls will be utilized to create versions of original manhole covers, as standard covers weigh up to 300 pounds.

Meskisky describes The Foundry as a hole-in-the-wall local bar that is settling in nicely with the Hicksville community.

“The business has been very well received by all the locals,” he said.

Before becoming The Foundry, the building was home to the Charles Avenue Cafe. Many customers who frequented the Cafe before its transformation continue to enjoy the spot and its new atmosphere, Meleskisky said.

The weekends have cultivated high amounts of traffic because of the restaurant’s happy hour and menu featuring elevated starters and entrees.

“The food’s excellent,” Meskisky said. “It’s a nice place to hang out, grab a great burger, a nice ice-cold beer, or have a nice steak with a nice cabernet.”