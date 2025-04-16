Jim Avena, former Manorhaven mayor, dies at 81

Former mayor of Manorhaven Jim Avena died on April 13 at the age of 81.

James “Jim” Avena, former president of Cantor Fitzgerald and former mayor of Manorhaven, died on Sunday, April 13. He was 81.

His cause of death was not available at the time of publication.

Avena is survived by his partner, Antoinette Lewis; two children, Donald Avena and Michele Rowe; their spouses, Lisa Avena and Jonathan Rowe; his partner’s children, Brian and Liane; their spouses, Meghan and Ryan; and 10 grandchildren.

“Known for his enormous personality, James was a loving and caring man who brought joy to those around him,” an obituary on Fairchild Funeral Home’s website states. “He had a unique ability to make people laugh and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.”

Avena, a graduate of Long Island University with a degree in accounting, served as a first lieutenant in the army before beginning a career in finance.

He was CEO of Weeden & Company from 1969-1978, president of Cantor Fitzgerald from 1978-1993, and president of Tullet & Tokyo, North America, from 1993-2000. After leaving Tullet & Tokyo, Avena continued to work as a financial services consultant until 2012.

Avena was also a charitable man who dedicated much of his time to local organizations.

He served as the grant administrator for the Port Washington-based Peter & Jeri Dejana Family Foundation, which supported a wide range of local organizations, from food pantries to fire departments.

Avena also served on the board of directors for the Port Washington Senior Citizens Center, was a deputy grand knight of the Knights of Columbus of Port Washington, volunteered for Our Lady of Fatima’s outreach program, served on the Long Island University Board of Trustees, and co-founded the New York City Police Department’s organization for widows and orphans of police and firemen killed in action.

“He leaves behind a legacy of leadership and dedication that touched many lives,” his obituary states.

One of his final roles was as mayor of the Village of Manorhaven, which he served from 2016 until 2022.

Ken Kraft, who served on the village board of trustees alongside Avena, reflected on the camaraderie that Avena had.

“Although we were adversaries during Manorhaven village election in 2016, once I became trustee, Mayor Avena supported all 13 of my plans to improve conditions in our village from 2016-2020,” Kraft said.

Avena’s wake will be held at Fairchild in Manhasset from 4-8 p.m. on April 17. His funeral service with military honors will be at 11:30 a.m. on April 18 at the Long Island National Cemetery in Pinelawn.