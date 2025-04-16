Roslyn Village adopts nearly $6.5 million budget and approves application for three new businesses

The Roslyn Village Board of Trustees approved its 2025-2026 budget and an application for three new businesses on Roosevelt Avenue during a meeting on April 15.

The board approved a nearly $6.5 million budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, a $337,000, or roughly 5.5% increase from the village’s previous budget. To raise funds for its services, the Village of Roslyn will also increase its tax levy by 1.98%, under the state’s mandated cap of 2%.

“This current budget will include a very modest increase in real estate taxes,” said Marshall E. Bernstein, deputy mayor of the Village of Roslyn. “It’s quite good. We managed over the years [to] keep those real estate taxes down.”

With the increased revenue, the village has quintupled its street maintenance budget from $50,000 to $250,000. It also allocates an additional $26,000 for maintenance to the village hall’s exterior and $19,000 for office equipment maintenance.

After adopting its budget, the board heard an application to approve three new businesses: a pharmacy, a real estate office, and a facial salon at 12 Roosevelt Ave..

Kevin Dursin of 12 GP Realty, LLC, represented the three business owners and said that despite having seven parking spots for the businesses, the traffic going into each wouldn’t be overwhelming at any given time. The board members present agreed and unanimously approved Dursun’s application.

“We were fortunate enough to get three amazing tenants that will feed off each other and also not be a big burden on parking,” Dursun said at the meeting.

The pharmacy will be around 1,500 square feet, while Signature Premier Properties and a new facial salon will also occupy the newly built three-story building on Roosevelt Avenue.

The building’s facade consists of almost entirely floor-to-ceiling windows on the ground floor, with a brick exterior on the second and third floors. Two apartments will also occupy the building’s third floor.

Lisa Rosof of Signature Premier Properties said she’s excited to get to work inside the building, hopefully in the coming months, once the final permits are approved and the tenants can start designing the inside.

The next Roslyn Village Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for May 20 at 7 p.m. at Roslyn Village Hall on Old Northern Boulevard.