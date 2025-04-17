Warren G regulates the grill, bringing hip-hop and heat to BBQ festival

This summer, Long Island’s grill game is getting a whole lot funkier.

Warren G, the hip-hop legend behind the 1994 anthem “Regulate,” is set to headline the National BBQ Festival at Eisenhower Park, taking place June 13–15. But he won’t just be rocking the mic—he’s stepping into the pit to compete alongside some of the nation’s top pitmasters.

Billed as “Hip Hop’s Pitmaster,” Warren G is bringing more than rhymes to the table. The West Coast icon is blending his musical legacy with a sizzling new chapter in culinary arts, proving that barbecue and beats aren’t so different after all.

“To me, music and good food soothe the situation,” Warren said. “Even before I was Warren G, I would always pull out the pit and cook—even though I wasn’t that good at it back in the day. But I kept doing it and it stuck with me.”

The multi-platinum artist, born Warren Griffin III, has sold millions of records worldwide, influenced generations of artists and carved out a unique place in music history. Now he’s using those same creative instincts to build Sniffin’ Griffins BBQ, his line of sauces and rubs inspired by family, flavor and West Coast soul.

Launched in 2019, Sniffin’ Griffins BBQ pays homage to his father, Warren Jr., a U.S. Navy chef who often manned the grill at family gatherings. Those childhood memories of smoky meats and joyful cookouts lit a flame that still burns.

“My dad always cooked—that’s what he did,” said Warren. “We’d be like, ‘Dad, you cooking today?’ And he would. It’s just another passion outside of music. I’m never going to stop doing music, but barbecue is right up there.”

The upcoming National BBQ Festival marks Warren G’s first time competing in a professional barbecue competition. But don’t expect him to show up empty-handed—fans can expect his full product line on-site, including sauces, rubs and Sniffin’ Griffins merch.

“It’s going to be lovely,” he said. “I can’t wait to powwow with a lot of the greats—pitmasters, chefs, all of ’em. I’m just a guy who loves to barbecue. I’m not doing all the fancy plate tricks—I just love good food, family and flavor.”

Festival organizers expect more than 20,000 attendees for the three-day event, which promises to be a sensory overload of smoky aromas, sizzling meats, live music and fierce competition. Warren G’s headline performance on Saturday, June 14 is already generating major buzz, bridging cultures and generations with his signature sound.

The G-funk pioneer isn’t just resting on nostalgic laurels either. He’s currently working on new music in Atlanta, collaborating with artists like CeeLo Green, Wiz Khalifa, Icewear Vezzo, LaRussell and even Lil Wayne. One standout track, “Mad at All” featuring Wiz, offers a reflective take on the ups and downs of the industry and life.

“We say, ‘We’re not mad at all,’” Warren explained. “The struggles we went through helped turn us into who we are now—able to take care of our families, be businessmen and guide the next generation.”

Warren’s journey from the recording booth to the smoker is more than a brand pivot—it’s a natural continuation of his creativity. Whether layering sounds in a studio or seasoning ribs, the same soul fuels it all.

His favorite meat to cook? Flanken ribs—a lesser-known but beloved cut he prepares with care.

“You wrap them up in butcher paper, pull them out—they’re fall-off-the-bone, so tender,” he said. “I wish I could do that in the competition, but I’ll be in the ribs competition. We’re gonna get it in.”

Sniffin’ Griffins BBQ products are available online at sniffingriffinsbbq.com and festival-goers will have the chance to buy them in person at the National BBQ Festival.

From Long Beach to Long Island, Warren G’s journey continues to evolve—fusing beats with brisket, legacy with flavor and bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase “regulate the grill.”

Tickets and more event info can be found at nationalbbqfest.com.