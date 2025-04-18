The Wheatley School eighth graders bring Spanish language learning to life through cultural collaboration

Eighth grade students at The Wheatley School, part of the East Williston Union Free School District, recently designed dream home floor plans and presented their projects entirely in Spanish.

Wheatley students are immersing themselves in Spanish culture through language.

Eighth-grade students at The Wheatley School, part of the East Williston Union Free School District, recently engaged in a dynamic and real-world language learning experience that brought Spanish to life in creative and meaningful ways.

As part of an interdisciplinary project in Spanish teachers Mary Martínez and Josue Mendoza’s classes, the students designed dream home floor plans and presented their projects entirely in Spanish.

The innovative project seamlessly integrated research, digital design, and interpersonal communication to enrich the students’ linguistic proficiency and deepen their cultural understanding.

Students began by researching their ideal locations by selecting Spanish-speaking countries and exploring the geography, architecture, and cultural influences of each region.

They created detailed floor plans using digital tools and incorporated elements like local currency into their presentations. The experience culminated in an interactive, Spanish-only showcase where the students engaged in meaningful conversations with one another about their projects.

Through this exchange, the students honed their conversational skills, applied key vocabulary in context, and gained confidence in using the language for real-world interactions.

“The event exemplified how project-based learning can transform language acquisition, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and cultural connections beyond the classroom,” said director of world languages and English as a New Language Faith Tripp. “This collaborative exchange encouraged students to take linguistic risks, embrace their individuality, and recognize language learning as a gateway to cultural awareness and connection.”

Eighth grader Claudia Gonzales expressed her enthusiasm for the experience.

“Communicating in Spanish is one of my favorite things in Spanish class, so this was fun to participate in,” she said. “Throughout our conversation, I got to share about the location of my dream home, which is Tulua, Colombia.”

Eighth grader Derek Edelstein echoed the sentiment.

“Not only was I able to express my project I have been working on, I also got to communicate with my fellow classmates and students in other classes for a pleasant change,” he said. “This event had an even mix of fun and the education we needed.”