One dead in accident on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa

The Nassau County Police Department logo (Photo from the Long Island Press archives)

A crash involving three cars and a motorcycle in Massapequa after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, left one dead and two injured and resulted in one driver being charged with vehicular manslaughter, according to Nassau County police.

A 19-year-old man in a 2023 white Bentley SUV, with a 30-year-old passenger, was stopped in the left turning lane at Unqua Road when the driver decided to turn right and cross all lanes of traffic on Sunrise Highway, police said.

Police said the Bentley struck a white Polaris Slingshot three-wheel motorcycle, driven by a 48-year-old man and a 47-year-old passenger, traveling eastbound in the middle lane on Sunrise Highway.

The motorcycle then collided with a white Kia SUV stopped at a traffic light on Unqua Road and hit a utility pole, police said.

The Kia had five people in the car. None were injured, police said.

The two people in the Bentley were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, while the passenger suffered serious injuries but is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the Bentley, who was identified as Brian Romero Guy, was placed under arrest.

Police said he was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.