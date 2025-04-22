East Williston to vote on two contested school board seats in May 20 election

East Williston’s school district’s voters will see four new names on their ballot – and two new faces on their school board – this year.

East Williston

The board’s two incumbent trustees up for election, Tasneem Meghji and David Keefe, are both not seeking re-election after serving the district since 2020 and 2010, respectively.

Nadia Afridi and Eswar Sivaraman are running for Meghji’s seat. Borcheng Hsu, who goes by Bo, and R. Alina Uzilova are running for Keefe’s seat.

Sivaraman has actively attended East Williston’s school board and village meetings.

East Williston Mayor Bonnie Parente recently named him as a liaison between the village and a yet-to-be-announced engineering firm to work to review Williston Park’s water filtration system plans, which are currently being funded by a recent 33% water rate increase to residents of both villages.

Nadia Afridi, a local doctor, has served on the school board’s financial advisory committee.

Uzilova has been active in the school district and served on the school board’s educational advisory committee and the Roslyn Country Club Civic Association.

Hsu, a village resident, is seeking his first term on the board.

Mineola

In neighboring Mineola, incumbent board Vice President Cheryl Lampasona is uncontested in seeking re-election for her board seat. Lampasona has served on the board since 2009.

Lampasona, a long-time New York City public school teacher, said she has two sons in the district and first got involved in the school community by serving on their elementary PTA. She said she looks forward to continuing to serve her community and being involved with her children’s education.

Herricks

In Herricks, current board president Juleigh Chin is running uncontested for re-election.

Chin began her current term as board president in 2022. She has served on the board since 2013, serving other terms as president and vice president. Outside the school board, Chin is a member of the board of directors for the Asian Institute of Research and Engagement and an associate program manager for North Shore University Hospital.