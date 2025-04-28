Editorial: Now that Santos has gotten justice

Justice was served last Friday when disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos was sentenced to serve 87 months in federal prison and pay $373,000 in restitution to his victims.

Santos, who represented the 3rd Congressional District, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and identity theft in August 2024 in a plea deal in which 21 other charges were dropped.

The former congressman admitted to falsifying campaign reports to meet Federal Election Commission benchmarks and get funding from the Republican National Committee, applying for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic despite not being unemployed and using the names of friends and family members to commit fraud.

Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023 after House Ethics investigations found a pattern of fraudulent behavior and misuse of campaign funds.

Before being sworn in, newspapers reported that Santos lied about his professional background, educational history, religion, race, property ownership, and everything else about himself to win the election in November 2022.

We applaud Congress and the justice system for doing their jobs and holding a compromised public official accountable for wrongdoing.

Elected officials at all levels of government hold positions of public trust and should be held to a higher standard than others. How those found guilty of crimes are treated also sends a powerful message to the public about the integrity of this country’s justice system.

In violating this trust, Santos also deprived 3rd Congressional District residents of representation even before he was expelled from Congress. Local officials, both Democrats and Republicans, said they would not work with him after revelations about his dishonesty.

That void was not filled until Democrat Tom Suozzi was elected to fill his term in February 2024.

Santos should serve the full 87 months called for by federal prosecutors, who cited the disgraced congressman’s lack of remorse in their sentencing recommendation.

The Santos saga has also raised two important questions: How could a fraudster like Santos dupe the voters of the 3rd Congressional District and how can we prevent it from happening again?

The failure to learn the truth about Santos – and allow the 3rd Congressional District to become a national laughingstock – has many causes.

Nassau voters should have been more wary, particularly when Santos began ducking debates and newspaper interviews during his campaign against Zimmerman.

How can another Santos be prevented from getting elected?

We all recognize the importance of rallies, television ads, direct mail, and social media campaigns in elections. But a claim made in a television commercial or a postcard mailed to voters’ homes cannot be questioned.

Debates and candidate interviews conducted by informed questioners are also needed to give voters a clear picture of who they are voting for.

The interview should include questions and follow-up questions to prove a claim or for greater detail. The media should have learned its lesson and better scrutinize what candidates say publicly and on their resumes.

As former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson once said everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.

We do not suggest that candidates be tested physically, but they should be subject to thorough vetting, just like anyone else applying for a job.

Instead, an increasing number of candidates at every level of government have ducked debates, forums hosted by organizations like the League of Women Voters and newspapers like ours.

Candidates refusing to face tough questions should be a red flag for every voter. In that circumstance, voters should ask: What are they hiding? And would you hire someone if they refuse to answer your questions?

We understand why candidates may prefer to present themselves with carefully crafted commercials put together by paid campaign professionals and rallies where they are not questioned.

But that’s how you get George Santos elected to Congress.