3 distinctive North Shore homes sell for up to $2.9M

21 Hickory Road sold for $707,000. This home was listed by Eliot R. Lonardo of Signature Premier Properties and bought with Dana Hansen and Patricia Craft of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Three distinctive homes recently sold across Nassau County, showcasing the diversity and appeal of the North Shore’s real estate market—from historic waterfront estates to luxury gated communities and quaint coastal neighborhoods.

In Bayville, a charming ranch at 21 Hickory Road sold for $707,000 on March 31. Nestled within the Bayville Park Civic Association, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers a blend of cozy comfort and modern updates. Features include vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning brick fireplace, hardwood floors, crown molding and skylights.

The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and an eat-in layout, while a partially finished basement, 1-car garage a Generac whole-house generator add practical appeal. Outdoor living is a highlight, with a fenced yard, spacious deck and above-ground pool. Civic association membership includes beach and mooring rights, making the home especially attractive for those seeking a coastal lifestyle within the Locust Valley School District.

Further east, a storied estate at 6 Dana’s Highway in Glen Cove changed hands for $2.9 million on April 25. Perched along Dosoris Pond, this four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence was originally built in 1903 as a caretaker’s cottage for the famed Pratt estate.

Thoughtfully expanded and modernized, the property now features a chef’s kitchen with top-tier appliances, a marble island, a gas fireplace and sub-zero wine storage. The sun-drenched family room offers sweeping pond views and opens to a stone patio, ideal for entertaining. The primary suite includes a private terrace, spa-like marble bath and dual walk-in closets. Set on 3.35 acres, the grounds include a heated pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen and lush landscaping.

The home seamlessly merges historic charm with cutting-edge amenities, including radiant heat, a Control4 smart system and a newly upgraded HVAC system.

On April 11, a newly constructed home at 139 Darters Lane in Manhasset fetched $2,848,000. Located in the prestigious, gated Estates II community, this four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence showcases modern luxury and customization.

Designed by a renowned builder and design team, the home features soaring ceilings—ranging from 10.5 to 20 feet—radiant heated floors and smart home technology. High-end materials and finishes are found throughout, from 8-foot solid core doors to a spacious open-concept living and dining area.

Residents benefit from 24-hour security, a fully renovated clubhouse, a heated gunite pool, a gym, three tennis courts, and two Har-Tru surfaces. Located minutes from the upscale Americana Manhasset shopping center, the home offers both privacy and convenience in one of Long Island’s most coveted communities.

Together, these sales reflect ongoing demand for homes that balance elegance, location and lifestyle—whether it’s the serenity of a waterfront view, the exclusivity of a gated enclave or the charm of a seaside neighborhood.