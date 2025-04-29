GW Natural Spa grows in Garden City Park

A local spa shop is growing up and moving out. But they’re not going too far.

After eight years in business, GW Natural Spa owner Amy Jing decided to move across City Park Plaza in Garden City Park for a larger space—from 2419 Jericho Turnpike to 2479 Jericho Turnpike, to be exact.

The larger location, which allows her to have two additional treatment rooms for her massage and facial business, isn’t the only benefit of the new space, Jing said. The new location also has all new equipment for her clients and a more accessible bathroom.

“I love this community,” said Jing, who has lived in Garden City Park for 10 years. “I like to make the community healthier and beautiful.”

GW Natural Spa offers massages, facials and foot care ranging from $30 to $125 packages. She offers collagen facials and masks, deep cleaning, hydrating, and back facials, which she said remove whiteheads and blackheads and heal and lift skin. The practice also provides classic Swedish body work, foot reflexology, Epsom salt scrubs, eyelash extensions, and cupping.

With the extra space, Jing said she expects to be able to serve more clients, have the freedom to offer new head and hair growth treatments and provide acupuncture within the next few months.

Jing said her friend had owned GW Natural Spa before she did. She was motivated to purchase and run the business on her own after receiving facials and massages from her friend at the shop, then working at it and going to school to learn the practice herself.

“I love my customers,” Jing said, explaining what motivated her to expand her business and continue working in the industry. “I like what I do because I’m helping people to relax.”

GW Natural Spa’s old location closed in late March and opened at its new location earlier this month.